EL CAJON POLICE SEEK HELP IN HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

East County News Service

Photo: Victim Tony Montantes

April 21, 2020 (El Cajon) -- The El Cajon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 41-year-old Tony Montantes. On March 16th at approximately 9:55 p.m., Tony Montantes was standing on the sidewalk in the area of E. Main St. and S. First St. in El Cajon when an unknown suspect fired several gunshots at him. As a result, Montantes was struck multiple times. Despite life saving measures by El Cajon Police officers, paramedics and hospital staff, Montantes was pronounced dead. The suspect(s) were last seen fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Anyone with additional information is as asked to call Detective Latinette with the El Cajon Police Department’s Crimes of Violence Unit at (619) 579-3348 or email at tlatinette@cityofelcajon.us; or Detective Sandoval at (619) 579-5748 or email at jsandoval@cityofelcajon.us. You may also contact the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.

Media inquiries about this case should be directed to Lieutenant MacArthur at (619) 579-3366 or email at kmacarthur@cityofelcajon.us.

Media inquiries about Crime Stoppers can be directed to Officer Mark Herring at (619) 531-1500 or email at msherring@pd.sandiego.gov or Deputy Marcial Lopez at (619) 531-1547 or email at marcial.lopez@sdsheriff.org.