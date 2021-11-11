EL CAJON POLICE SEEK ISRAEL VALDIVA, WANTED FOR VICIOUS “RANDOM” KNIFE ATTACK ON ELDERLY MAN NEAR TROLLEY STATION

Suspect has long history of violent crimes and had been released early after his most recent conviction

East County News Service

November 11, 2021 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Police seek public help to locate Israel Ezekiel Valdiva, who is wanted for savagely stabbing a man in his 70s near the trolley stop at Marshall and Petree. The unprovoked random attack on November 3 shortly after 5 a.m. was recorded on surveillance video at the trolley station.

“The victim had numerous life-threatening stab wounds and had been severely slashed across his face. The victim’s ear was nearly severed off and he had lost a significant amount of blood. The victim was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition,” says Lieutenant Randy Soulard.

Valdiva has a long history of serious crimes include arrests and/or convictions for elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a dirk or dagger, robbery, escape from custody, and numerous drug and theft related charges. After his most recent arrest for assault with a deadly weapon, he was sentenced to a year in custody in January but was released on June 15, seven months early.

“Valdivia immediately violated his probation conditions and now has a warrant for his arrest for the violation,” Lt. Soulard says.

Police are actively searching for Valdivia, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect’s current location is unknown, but he is believed to frequent the area of San Diego and Chula Vista, and has ties to San Bernardino. The evidence in this case shows Valdivia in possession of a large knife, which is still outstanding.

This victim was attacked after exiting the trolley to walk to work nearby. Valdivia followed the victim off of the trolley before committing the attack.

“Due to the extent of the victim’s injuries, ECPD Investigators were only recently able to speak with him to confirm that he has no relationship with Valdivia and that this violent assault was entirely random and unprovoked,” Lt. Soulard confirms. “Because of the nature of this assault, El Cajon Police are identifying Valdivia for community safety. Please do not make any attempt to contact Valdivia and contact police only when it is safe to do so.”

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11”, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and a medium build. Valdivia has numerous tattoos on his body, as well as a large “V” tattoo on his face.

The El Cajon Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident or the current whereabouts of Valdivia to call the El Cajon Police Department at 619) 579-3311 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or on-line at SDCRIMESTOPPERS.ORG.