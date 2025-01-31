EL CAJON SEEKS APPLICANTS FOR CITY’S PERSONNEL COMMISSION AND OVERSIGHT COMMITTTEE ON PUBLIC SAFETY FACILITY FINANCING

Source: City of El Cajon

January 14, 2021 (El Cajon) -- The City of El Cajon is currently accepting applications for one position on the Personnel Commission and three on the Public Safety Facility Financing Oversight Committee. The filing period is open though Monday, February 1, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.

City Council interviews via Zoom will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 7:00 p.m.

Applications are available in the City Clerk's Office and on the City's website. For additional information, please call the City Clerk's Office at (619) 441-1763.

Personnel Commission

Vacancy: One (1) Commissioner

Duration: Four-year term to expire on January 31, 2025

Applicant will be appointed by the City Council. Personnel Commissioners are required to file a Form 700 according to the provisions of the Political Reform Act, the Fair Political Practices Commission, and the City's Conflict of Interest Code.

Public Safety Facility Financing Oversight Committee

Vacancies: Three (3) Commissioners

Duration: Four-year terms to expire January 31, 2025

Requirements:

At least one applicant must be a resident of the City of El Cajon and meet one of the following occupations or categories:

Business owner from the El Cajon Business Community;

Member of a bona fide taxpayer's association or organization;

Public safety employee (i.e. either police or fire personnel) either retired from service or not employed b the City;

A resident elector of the City of El Cajon.

Four of the applicants (one must be a resident of the City of El Cajon, and the other three may be residents of non-residents) must be from one or more of the following occupations, in order to have a broad representation of construction and financing of public facilities: