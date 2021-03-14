ETIQUETTE ON THE HIKING TRAILS

March 14, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- A hiking we go, a hiking we will go, it’s a beautiful spring day, a hiking we will go! Hiking on the trails of San Diego County has been a great past time over the last 12 months of the pandemic. Let’s have our trail etiquette boots on when we are out there with our fellow hikers.

The hiking trails have been packed with people the last 12 months. The increase is due to Covid-19. As a regular hiker here in our East County, I would estimate it to be 8 to 10 times as many people and even more than that on the weekend. With more people on the trails, we need to be more diligent out there. So, let’s be conscience of our surroundings.

Don’t be in a hiking daze when on the trail. It’s important we know a few rules of the trail so everyone can enjoy the outdoors. Trail etiquette is needed on the trails when hiking, especially on narrow paths. Always try to stay to your right side when passing hikers along the trail coming from the opposite direction—just as when we are driving in our cars, we drive on the right-hand side of the road. There are a few hikers out there sticking to the left side, maybe they’re used to European trails?

When hiking on steep hills, the right of way goes to the person or persons going uphill. This is because in general hikers heading up an incline have a smaller field of vision and may also be in that “hiking rhythm” zone and not in the mood to break their pace. Often an uphill hiker may let others come downhill while they take a breather but remember that’s the uphill hiker’s call. So, when coming down an incline be aware of hikers coming up hill. Most people are looking down and huffing and puffing when going uphill, so remember they have the right of way.

If taking a break on your hike, move slightly off the trail. Breaks are good and can rejuvenate you for the remainder of your hike. However, don’t take a break in the middle of the trail. You’d be surprised how many people I’ve seen stopped in the middle of a narrow trail. Be courteous and look for a wider spot in the trail and move to the side so as not to block other hikers. Keeping your group together and out of the way is the courteous thing to do.

Dogs can be great companions on a hike. But even your pooch isn’t exempt from the rules of the trail! Always hike on dog-friendly trails and keep your friend on a leash if there are signs that only permit leashed dogs. As a part of the “Pack it In, Pack it Out” and “Leave No Trace” principle, always clean up after your dog. And please don’t leave poop bags lying around for others or Rangers to pick up. Poop bags are much worse for the environment than the dog poop.

And most of all, have fun hiking, enjoy the outdoors and nature. Bring plenty of water. And be aware of your surroundings and of other hikers. We are very fortunate to have so many hiking places in San Diego County, from the beach to the Anza-Borrego desert. Lets get to hiking!