EVACUATION WARNINGS IN DEHESA DUE TO HARBISON FIRE

Update 9:05 p.m. -- Evacuation warnings have been lifted, the County Office of Emergency Services reports.

East County Wildfire and Emergency Alerts

July 12, 2022 (Dehesa) -- The #HarbisonFire burning in Dehesa has prompted evacuation warnings along Sycuan Oaks Drive, Vista De La Montana, and Trafalgar Road. A warnings is to allow vulnerable people (such as those with disabilities or large animals) to leave in advance of an evacuation order. A temporary evacuation point is at Sycuan Market, 4915 Dehesa Rd., El CAjon.

Harbison Canyon Road is closed between Dehesa Rd. and Crest Blvd.

Forward spread of the fire has been stopped. Cal Fire reports 37 acres have burned.

Aircraft have been dismissed but ground crews will remain overnight and a crew is scheduled tomorrow to complete mop up.