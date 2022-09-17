EVACUATIONS ORDERED IN HAUSER FIRE

East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts

September 17, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – An evacuation warning has been issued for the #HauserFire. It applies to residents who live west or north of Buckman Springs Road at Lake Morena Drive, the Sheriff reports. Evacuees can go to Mountain Empire High School, 3305 Buckman Springs Rd., Pine Valley.

According to Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire, the brush fire began around 4:15 p.m. near 2022 Lake Morena Drive and Big Potrero Truck Trail in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena. Around 5-10 acres have burned with a moderate rate of spread.

There is potential for extended attack in difficult to access terrain.

