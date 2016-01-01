Events planned to support family of La Mesa Police officer killed in car crash

Printer-friendly version
East County News Service
Oct. 23, 2025 (La Mesa) -- At least three events are planned to honor fallen La Mesa Police officer Lauren Craven, one tomorrow night at Pink Rose Cafe in La Mesa and another Wednesday, Nov. 5 at Casa Gabriela in La Mesa.
The La Mesa Police Department is also having a candlelight vigil at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27 at LMPD headquarters at 8085 University Ave., La Mesa. A program is going to be held with brief remarks, a moment of silence and a closing. Candles will be provided.
Craven, 25. died while trying to save motorists involved in a car crash on eastbound Interstate 8 near Grantville. Craven was struck and killed the night of Oct. 20 after stopping to assist motorists involved in the multi-vehicle crash on I-8 East at Fairmount Avenue at 10:24 p.m.
There will be a community candlelight vigil and fundraiser from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Pink Rose Cafe, 8209 La Mea Blvd. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Craven family to help support them.
A "Fund A Hero" event is planned for 3:30 to 9 p.m. pm Wednesday, Nov. 5, at Casa Gabriela, 8384 La Mesa Blvd., with all proceeds donated to support Craven's family. That event is part of PORAC -- Peace Officers Research Association of California -- which also has a website with a link to donate funds to support Craven's loved ones.
The driver of the car that hit and killed Craven, reported by the California Highway Patrol as 38-year-old Antonio Alcantar of La Mesa, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the CHP.
Craven was outside of her vehicle providing aid to a driver in a Mazda when she was struck by a Toyota Camry driven by Alcantar.
The CHP said that the driver in the initial crash in the Mazda was also killed because of the collision caused by the Camry. Family members identified that person in the Mazda as 19-year-old De'Veonte Morris.
