Events planned to support family of La Mesa Police officer killed in car crash

Oct. 23, 2025 (La Mesa) -- At least three events are planned to honor fallen La Mesa Police officer Lauren Craven, one tomorrow night at Pink Rose Cafe in La Mesa and another Wednesday, Nov. 5 at Casa Gabriela in La Mesa.

The La Mesa Police Department is also having a candlelight vigil at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27 at LMPD headquarters at 8085 University Ave., La Mesa. A program is going to be held with brief remarks, a moment of silence and a closing. Candles will be provided.

Craven, 25. died while trying to save motorists involved in a car crash on eastbound Interstate 8 near Grantville. Craven was struck and killed the night of Oct. 20 after stopping to assist motorists involved in the multi-vehicle crash on I-8 East at Fairmount Avenue at 10:24 p.m.

There will be a community candlelight vigil and fundraiser from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Pink Rose Cafe, 8209 La Mea Blvd. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Craven family to help support them.

A "Fund A Hero" event is planned for 3:30 to 9 p.m. pm Wednesday, Nov. 5, at Casa Gabriela, 8384 La Mesa Blvd., with all proceeds donated to support Craven's family. That event is part of PORAC -- Peace Officers Research Association of California - - which also has a website with a link to donate funds to support Craven's loved ones.

The driver of the car that hit and killed Craven, reported by the California Highway Patrol as 38-year-old Antonio Alcantar of La Mesa, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the CHP.

Craven was outside of her vehicle providing aid to a driver in a Mazda when she was struck by a Toyota Camry driven by Alcantar.