EXCITING NEWS FROM THE SUNBELT CREW

Source: Sunbelt Publications

April 28, 2022 (San Diego) - Sunbelt Publications founders Diana and Lowell Lindsay are retiring! The new owners of Sunbelt are long time employees Lisa Gulick and Maria Groschup-Black and Maria's wife Nichole.

Together, Lisa and Maria have 40 combined years with the company and will strive to continue the legacy that is Sunbelt Publications. Diana will continue in supportive roles while she works on her many writing projects.

Lisa will continue in her role of sales manager extraordinaire and assume the title of CEO. Maria takes the role of CFO while continuing her work in accounting, and managing the warehouse. Nichole, new to the business, is assuming the role of corporate secretary.

Spotlight on Lisa

Lisa began her sales career at Sunbelt in 1997 and quickly became account manager for larger accounts. Eventually she became sales and office manager. When not glued to her sales desk or managing the latest office project, Lisa enjoys writing, reading and all things mystical.

Spotlight on Maria

No one is exactly sure when Maria joined Sunbelt, as she just kind of showed up one day, but best estimates are early 2010. Since then, she has worked in a variety of positions and is a jill of all trades. Maria started in sales at first and then spent time in marketing. Eventually she took over the accounting office and found a happy fit. Most recently, Maria added warehouse management to her resume and enjoys splitting her activities throughout the day.

When not working, she tends her worm farm, or can be found fishing off the Ocean Beach Pier for mackerel which she then uses for catfish bait at the local reservoir.

Spotlight on Nichole

Nichole comes to Sunbelt from a very different background. She is a full-time special education teacher of severely disabled students and also tutors outside of class. Her patience and calm manner are invaluable to Lisa and Maria as they frequently turn to her for research, ideas and aesthetics when planning a project. She is the queen of handling odd forms and processes that businesses require in order to make all of the bells and whistles work.