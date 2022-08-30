EXERCISE SAFETY PRECAUTIONS FOR HIGH FIRE DANGER

By Yvette Urrea Moe, County of San Diego Communications Office

August 30, 2022 (San Diego) - The National Weather Services has issued a prolonged heat wave through Labor Day and that creates an elevated fire risk.

County emergency officials are offering the following tips to reduce the fire risk.

People are asked to avoid using power tools to clear away brush because it can spark a fire.

People interested in protecting their property from the threat of brush fires can instead do these things:

Remove debris, including dried leaves, firewood stacks, or trash from around the home. This includes leaves on their roof and in gutters.

Trim away any tree branches that overhang on your home and cut low branches on trees without using power tools.

Dried out bushes or plants should also be pruned or removed.

All tree or shrub clippings need to be cleaned up and disposed of in a bin.

People can also prevent accidentally starting a brush fire by heeding these warnings:

Be particularly careful with smoking materials to avoid accidentally starting a fire.

Never pull your vehicle over in grass as it can ignite a grass fire. Make sure your vehicle is well maintained as faulty catalytic converters have been a major cause of accidental fires in San Diego County.

Also, if you have a trailer on your vehicle, make sure the chains don’t drag on the ground while driving and spark a fire.

In the event of a fire, people should be informed of the situation and any emergency notifications: