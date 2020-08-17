By Ken Stone, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

August 20, 2022 (San Diego) - The new home of San Diego State football, San Diego Wave women’s soccer and year-round entertainment was declared finished Friday — two years and two days after ground was broken in Mission Valley.

More than a dozen media reps were given a two-hour tour of Snapdragon Stadium.

Afterward, school and community members gathered for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the 35,000-seat venue near the old site of the Chargers and Padres stadium.

SDSU President Adela de la Torre pointed to murals, sculptures and portraits by students and local artists and noted: “Nearly 90% of the old stadium was recycled or reused on site.”

The stadium will see its first football game Sept. 3, when the Aztecs host the University of Arizona Wildcats.

“SDSU Mission Valley has always been about community – people, our families, our children, and the generations of those who will follow us,” de la Torre said. “The shared vision and plan for this site was seeded by our community.”