FEATHER ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING TEEN GIRL FROM PALA

East County News Service

Image: Sunnie Eagleton, 17

August 7, 2025 (Pala) - A Feather Alert has been issued for a missing teenager from the Pala Indian Reservation. The San Diego County Sheriff's Office wants the public's help in locating her.

On August 2 around 2 p.m., 17-year-old Sunnie Eagleton ran away from the home she was staying at on the Pala Reservation, within San Diego County. On August 6, Sunnie's mother reported Sunnie as a runaway juvenile.

“Sunnie ran away because she did not want to go back to Texas with her family, where they currently reside,” says Deputy Arturo Lopez. “Since Sunnie has no history of running away, she is considered to be at-risk,” says Lopez.

The Sheriff's Office notified the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to issue a Feather Alert throughout the state. A Feather Alert is a resource available to law enforcement agencies investigating the suspicious or unexplained disappearance of an Indigenous woman or Indigenous person. The Feather Alert will provide immediate information to the public to aid in the swift recovery of missing Indigenous persons.

Sunnie is a Native American female, around 5'2" tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has red straight long hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt (Cookies brand), black shorts and a black/pink handbag or backpack.

If you have any information regarding Sunnie, please contact San Diego Sheriff's Dispatch at (858) 868-3200.