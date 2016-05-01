FEC FINES EX-REP HUNTER AND COMMITTEE $16,000, REVEALS PREVIOUSLY SECRET DOCS

By Ken Stone, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: outside a federal courthouse in 2019, Rep. Duncan Hunter discusses another case. Photo by Ken Stone

April 2, 2022 (San Diego) - Nearly six years after it received a complaint about then-Rep. Duncan D. Hunter’s suspicious spending, the Federal Election Commission this week took the wraps off its investigation.

The FEC, reaching the same conclusions as a criminal probe, fined the six-term GOP congressman, his wife and his campaign committee $16,000 for illegally tapping donor money like a personal piggy bank.

Why $16,000 — about a tenth of a potential “civil penalty”?

For one thing, his campaign committee reported $14,000.19 cash on hand.

Hunter, 45, dodged a prison sentence of 11 months, having been pardoned by President Trump in December 2020. Hunter’s estranged wife, Margaret, facing eight months home confinement, also was pardoned.

“In ordinary circumstances, the [FEC] would seek a substantially higher civil penalty of $133,000 based on the violations outlined in this agreement that remain within the statute of limitations,” the agency told Noah Bookbinder of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington , which filed the o riginal complaint in April 2016.

But the FEC said it took into account the fact that Hunter’s campaign committee has “demonstrated a lack of financial resources and the inability to raise additional funds.”

It said Hunter’s committee had $39,941.96 in outstanding debts. But if Hunter closes the fund-raising group, and later receives checks, he promised to sign over such payments to the U.S. Treasury.

The half-Republican FEC in effect refuted what Hunter’s chief of staff said at the time of the watchdog’s complaint — that “CREW is a leftist organization that is targeting Trump supporters.”

But Duncan Lee Hunter, father of the disgraced East County congressman, was quoted by The San Diego Union-Tribune as saying Friday: “This FEC decision clearly reflects that the criminal prosecution of Duncan was a political hit job.”