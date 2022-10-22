FEEDING SAN DIEGO ANNOUNCES FRIENDLY FUNDRAISING CHALLENGE WITH PHILADEPHIA’S FOOD BANK PHILABUNDANCE

Donation challenge kicks off today as the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres face off on the field

Source: Feeding San Diego

October 22, 2022 (Philadelphia) - Feeding San Diego , the county’s leading hunger-relief and food rescue organization, has accepted a challenge from fellow Feeding America organization Philabundance – Philadelphia's food bank – to see who can raise more funding to help feed their communities during the baseball series between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. This friendly fundraising challenge will raise critical funds and awareness for the hunger-relief organizations during a challenging economic period that has made the cost of operations skyrocket.

“We wanted to take the challenge off the field and remind our cities that giving back can also be competitive,” said Dan Shea, CEO of Feeding San Diego. “This is a historic moment for the Padres and we are so proud of our home team, who has always been supportive of Feeding San Diego to help neighbors facing hunger.”

As the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres face each other on the field, Feeding San Diego and Philabundance had the idea to rally both cities in a friendly competition to see who can raise the most funds. The challenge will not only raise funds for hunger-relief programs but will also bring awareness to food insecurity in each region. Hundreds of thousands of San Diegans are facing hunger throughout the county, and rely on the food assistance provided by local hunger relief organizations.

Funds raised during the challenge will support Feeding San Diego’s programs that provide nutritious meals to children, families, seniors, college students, military families and veterans in partnership with a network of 370 local charities, schools, faith-based organizations, after-school programs, and food pantries. With the cost of food rising, too many people struggle to access the nutritious food they need. Feeding San Diego is committed to providing food access to the communities it serves, but relies on the support of the public to continue this work.

Despite what happens on the field, the winner in this competition will be whoever raises the most funds, and the losing city’s hunger-relief organization CEO will wear gear from the winning organization.

Donations can be made online using this link.