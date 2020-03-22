FEMA AID FOR CALIFORNIA

Source: FEMA

March 22, 2020 (San Diego) The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) today announced that federal emergency aid has been made available for the state of California to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.

The President's action makes federal funding available for crisis counseling for affected individuals in all areas of the state of California.

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 in the state of California. The federal cost share is 75 percent.

Robert J. Fenton has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Fenton said additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

Details on exactly who qualifies, or how to apply for the FEMA aid, have not yet been provided.