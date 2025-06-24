FESTIVE FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS AND FIREWORKS

By Karen Pearlman By Karen Pearlman

June 24, 2025 (San Diego County) – Independence Day in the USA is just days away, and across San Diego County, there are myriad events to be part of to celebrate.

East County Magazine has compiled a list of various offerings to celebrate the Fourth of July, whatever part of the region you’re in.

All events are on July 4 unless otherwise noted.

El Cajon 4th of July Fireworks at Kennedy Park

Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

Activities include train rides, crafts, games and a DJ with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Santee Salutes 4th of July Celebration

Time: 2 to just after 10 p.m. (concluding with fireworks at 9) at Town Center Community Park East

Activities include live music with Full Strength band from 6 to 9 p.m., a patriotic ceremony at 6 p.m., kids zone, food vendors and more

Ramona Family Picnic & Fireworks

Time: Starts about 4 p.m. with picnicking areas available at Olive Peirce Middle School

Activities include food vendors, DJ, cornhole, face painting and more with fireworks at 9 p.m. behind Olive Peirce set to Star 94.1 FM

Julian Fourth of July Parade & Events – Main Street, Julian

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Activities include a patriotic parade, live music, pie-eating contest and vintage plane flyover

Poway “Old-Fashioned Fourth of July” at Old Poway Park

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., then fireworks at Poway High Sportsplex at 9 p.m.

Activities include vintage games, crafts, model trains and more

Rancho Bernardo – “Spirit of the Fourth: Keep the Spirit Alive”

Time: Starts at 9 a.m.

Activities include crafts, food booths, motor show, children’s activities, a parade from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Larry Himmel Memorial Patriotic Pet Contest from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., Veterans memorial service at 11:30 a.m., music and entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m. and fireworks at Rancho Bernardo High at 9 p.m. (Donations are requested)

Scripps Ranch Parade & Run/Ride

Time: Parade and run start at about 10 a.m.

Big Bay Boom – San Diego Bay

Time: 9 p.m.

California’s largest Independence Day fireworks, launched from four barges across the bay.

Best viewing spots: Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North/South Embarcadero, Coronado Ferry Landing – also great on the waterfront from a boat or from Mount Soledad

SeaWorld San Diego – Mission Bay

When: July 3 to 6, nightly from about 8:50 to 9 p.m.

Note: Special Independence Day fireworks included with park admission, ideal to watch from adjacent beaches or inside SeaWorld

San Diego County Fair – Del Mar Fairgrounds

Time: 9 p.m. fireworks Spectacular on the Corona Grandstand Stage, gates open 7 p.m. (Fairgrounds open at 11 a.m.)

Note: Ticketed seated and standing options available

La Jolla Drone Show – Kellogg Park

Time: 9 to 9:30 p.m. at La Jolla Shores

Quieter, high-tech show with 500 drones offering patriotic formations over La Jolla Shores

Coronado All-Day Celebration – Orange Avenue & Glorietta Bay

Time: Fun run starts at 7:30 a.m.

Activities include a parade at 10 a.m. and concert at about 4 p.m., with fireworks at 9 p.m. over Glorietta Bay and the Coronado Golf Course. Also will include Navy Leap Frogs skydiving and headline entertainment

Escondido Independence Festival & Fireworks – Grape Day Park and California Center for the Arts campus

Time: 4 to 9:30 p.m.

60th annual festival includes live music and dancing from 5:15 to 9 p.m., artisan vendors, food trucks, beer garden, kids activities, complimentary admission to the Escondido History Center from 4 to 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.

San Marcos Fireworks Extravaganza Red, White and BOOM! at Bradley Park

Time: Entertainment starts at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

Activities include live music by Republic of Music, carnival games, jumpers food vendors

Chula Vista 4th Fest – Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center

Time: Gates open at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

Fireworks set to a custom soundtrack on Amor 102.9

Imperial Beach Pier Fireworks – IB Pier

Time: Starts at 1 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.