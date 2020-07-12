FIRE BREAKS OUT ONBOARD SAN DIEGO BASED NAVAL SHIP USS BONHOMME RICHARD

Update 7:30 p.m.: 21 people are now hospitalized including several civilians.

An air quality alert has been issued for National City and areas near the pier in San Diego.

Heartland Fire and San Miguel Fire report receiving many calls from residents smelling fumes from the ship fire. To avoid exposure to burning chemicals, if you smell the smoke, it's wise to stay indoors with air conditioning and if you have an air filter, use it.

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

Photo courtesy San Diego Fire and Rescue

July 12, 2020 (San Diego) - Firefighters are battling a fire onboard the San Diego based ship, USS Bonhomme Richard. Approximately 160 sailors were aboard when the ship caught fire. According to Twitter updates provided by Naval Surface Forces approximately 160 sailors were on board when the fire began and all have been safely evacuated, however 18 sailors were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The fire was called in at 8:51 a.m., according to San Diego Fire Rescue. Local, base and shipboard firefighters have responded to the fire. The firefighters are battling the three-alarm fire on the 3400 block of Senn Street.

The cause of the fire is currently not known.

East County residents are Tweeting concern for family members that are onboard and/or family members that are firefighters battling the blaze. On social media, some East County residents are also posting that they could smell smoke.