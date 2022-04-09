FROM THE FIRE CHIEF’S CORNER: WHOSE FAULT IS IT? APRIL IS EARTHQUAKE PREPAREDNESS MONTH

Whose fault is it? We all own a bit of it!

By Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna

April 9, 2022 (San Diego) -- Let’s Rock! The month of April is declared “Earthquake Preparedness Month” by the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services according to Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna. We are “way” over-due for an earthquake. Now is the time to prepare, not afterwards says Chief DiGiovanna!

What to Do Before an Earthquake

• Make sure you have a fire extinguisher, first aid kit, a battery-powered radio, a flashlight, and extra batteries at home. Learn first aid.

• Be prepared for up to 72 hours afterwards with food, water and supplies.

• Learn how to turn off the gas, water and electricity.

• Make up a plan of where to meet your family and neighbors after an earthquake.

• Don't leave heavy objects on shelves (they'll fall during a quake). Anchor heavy furniture, cupboards, and appliances to the walls or floor.

What to Do During an Earthquake?

• Stay calm! If you're indoors, stay inside. If you're outside, stay outside.

• If you're indoors, stand against a wall near the center of the building, stand in a doorway, or crawl under heavy furniture (a desk or table). Stay away from windows and outside doors. If you're outdoors, stay in the open away from power lines or anything that might fall. Stay away from buildings (things might fall off the building).

• Don't use matches, candles, or any flame. Broken gas lines and fire don't mix!

• If you're in a car, stop the car and stay inside the car until the earthquake stops. Don't use elevators (they'll can get stuck).

What to Do After an Earthquake?

• Check yourself and others for injuries. Provide first aid for anyone who needs it.

• Check water, gas, and electric lines for damage. If any are damaged, shut off the valves. Do not touch any downed lines! Check for the smell of gas. If you smell it, open all the windows and doors, leave immediately, and report it to the authorities (use someone else's phone).

• Turn on the radio. Don't use the phone unless it's an emergency.

• Stay out of damaged buildings.

• Be careful around broken glass and debris. Wear boots or sturdy shoes to keep from cutting your feet. Be careful of chimneys (they may fall on you).

• Stay away from beaches. Tsunamis sometimes hit after the ground has stopped shaking.

• Stay away from damaged areas.

• If you're at school or work, follow the emergency plan or the instructions of the person in charge.

• Expect aftershocks.

Remember, it’s not a matter of “if” an earthquake strikes but “when,” says Chief DiGiovanna.

Contact your local fire department or community Emergency Services Director for additional information.

Let’s Roll!

*Note: The information in this article was compiled from various sources. These suggestions are not a complete list of every preventative or loss control measure. The information is not intended to replace additional safety manuals or the advice of another qualified professional(s). We make no guarantee of results from use of this information. We assume no liability in connection with the information nor the suggestions made.