FIRE WEATHER AND HEAT WAVE HIT REGION

East County News Service

April 6, 2022 (San Diego) - High temperatures are forecast through Friday, combined with Santa Ana winds and low humidity for elevated fire weather. Inland areas are forecast to hit triple digits, reaching up to 102 degrees in the desert and in the high 90s in inland valleys, even near the coast Mountains will be slightly cooler in the low 80s.

Be sure to check on vulnerable neighbors, friends and relatives especially if they lack air conditioning. Gusty winds up to 50 miles per hour in mountain passes could pose risks to motorists with high profile vehicles.

Cooler, breezy weather is forecast starting Sunday through early next week.