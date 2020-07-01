FIREWORKS ARE ILLEGAL TO OWN OR USE IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY: HERE ARE SAFE ALTERNATIVES

By Miriam Raftery
July 1, 2020 (San Diego) -- Fireworks are illegal in San Diego County. Yet East County experienced a recent fire due to illegal fireworks, says Sonny Saghera, public information officer with Heartland Fire & Rescue.
Fireworks are often used to mark special events and holidays. However, the only safe way to view fireworks is to watch a professional show.
Here’s where to view live fireworks shows in East County and elsewhere in the San DIego region from a safe distance, as well as local online fireworks displays and patriotic shows: https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/where-find-fireworks-east-county-july-4th
“With many professional firework shows being canceled this year, it is important to know that fireworks are not safe in the hands of consumers. Fireworks cause thousands of injuries each year,” Saghera notes.
Heartland Fire offers few other ideas to get into the patriotic spirit, without fireworks, a well as some fireworks safety facts:
- Use glow sticks, they glow in the dark and are safe alternatives to sparklers, providing fun for all ages.
- Be loud and proud. Noise makers are sure to make a statement. They can be found at local party supply stores or make your own.
- Have a family outdoor movie night. Set up a screen and projector. Don’t forget the bug spray!
- Red, white and blue Silly String is fun for all ages.
- Make a patriotic craft with the family.
- Throw a birthday party for the USA-- and don’t forget the cake!
