FIREWORKS ARE ILLEGAL IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY – AND DANGEROUS

By Miriam Raftery

June 30, 2022 (San Diego) — The San Diego Sheriff department reminds the public that it is illegal to make, store, sell, use, transport or handle fireworks in San Diego County. Violators can face up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $50,000. Parents are liable for any damages or injuries caused by their children using fireworks.

Every year, many serious injuries and even deaths occur due to use of fireworks. In addition, fireworks have sparked wildfires -- and with dry vegetation across our region, the risk of a wildfire is high.

Leave the fireworks to professionals! Fortunately, there are many professional fireworks shows across our regoin. For a list of fireworks displays and other 4th of July festivities in San Diego’s East County and inland reigon, visit https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/fourth-july-fireworks-and-festivities-east-county-and-san-diego%E2%80%99s-inland-region.