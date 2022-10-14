FORUM ON EL CAJON HOMELESSNESS OCTOBER 22

East County News Service

October 14, 2022 (El Cajon) – Supervisor Joel Anderson will host a forum open to the public on El Cajon homelessness on Saturday, October 22 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Grossmont College. This forum will inform you of the impacts of homelessness in El Cajon and existing, collaborative efforts to address it. In addition, El Cajon’s leadership, including the Mayor, City Councilmembers, City Manager, and Police Chief, have been invited to discuss how the County can help address homelessness in El Cajon.

“Homelessness is a complex issue, but this issue can be tackled by working together to implement compassionate, yet effective, solutions to move people off the street instead of kicking them down the street,” Supervisor Anderson states.

Click the RSVP link to share your opinions on the El Cajon Homelessness survey. Please RSVP prior to the event to ensure that there is enough space for all. If you need help with your RSVP, or if you have any questions or concerns about the forum, please do not hesitate to contact Joel Anderson at Joel.Anderson@sdcounty.ca.gov or by calling his office at 619-531-5522.