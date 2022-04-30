FOUR AZTECS DRAFTED AT 2022 NFL DRAFT

SDSU’s four draft picks overall match program’s most in seven-round era

Source: goaztecs.com

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

April 30, 2022 (Las Vegas) - San Diego State had three players selected on the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft Saturday in Las Vegas, including Daniel Bellinger, Matt Araiza (San Diego/Rancho Bernardo HS) and Zachary Thomas. Bellinger went to the New York Giants in the fourth round, while Araiza and Thomas went to the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears, respectively, in the sixth round.

Along with Cameron Thomas, who was drafted in the third round to Arizona on Friday night, SDSU had four draft selections, matching its most since the NFL went to seven rounds in 1994. San Diego State has now had four draft picks on four occasions, including the 1997 draft, 2008, 2012 and 2022. Like the 1997 draft, this year there were four Aztec selections without a seventh-round pick (2008 had two seventh-round selections and 2012 had one). The four draft picks are the most by SDSU since five Aztecs were selected in the 12-round 1988 draft.

Bellinger was the first Aztec selected on the third day of the draft, going to the New York Giants with the seventh pick of the fourth round (112 overall). Bellinger is the third SDSU tight end drafted in the Mountain West era (since 1999), joining Gavin Escobar (2013) and Kahale Warring (2019), and just the third since 1992. He’s the first San Diego State player drafted by New York since safety Nat Berhe in 2014.

A three-year starter at San Diego State, Bellinger had 31 receptions for 357 yards (11.5 avg.) with two touchdowns last season as a senior. Bellinger, who ranked fourth in the Mountain West among tight ends in both catches (31) and yards (357), started all 13 games he played in as a team captain last year (SDSU was 12-1 in those games).

For his career, Bellinger caught 68 passes for 771 yards (11.3 avg.) and five touchdowns, starting 32 of his 43 appearances. Bellinger was MW honorable mention in 2020.

Araiza, meanwhile, was the first pick of the sixth round (180th overall), going to the Buffalo Bills. Araiza is the highest drafted punter in program history and third Aztec punter selected in the NFL Draft, following Mike Saxon in 1984 (300th pick) and Wayne Ross in 1988 (315th pick). He’s the first SDSU player drafted by Buffalo since defensive end Sean McNanie in 1984.

Araiza has the best punting season in the history of college football last year, setting FBS records in punt average (51.19), 60-yard punts (18) and 50-yard punts (39), and likely 70-yard punts (6) en route to winning the Ray Guy Award for the most outstanding punter. The first Aztec to win a major postseason award in program history, Araiza became SDSU’s second unanimous All-American (Marshall Faulk (1992-93)) and fourth consensus All-American. Araiza was chosen as a first-team All-American by Walter Camp, FWAA, Associated Press, Sporting News, AFCA, The Athletic, USA Today, ESPN, Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Network, CBS Sports, College Football Focus, Bleacher Report, The Action Network and Sports Info Solutions (SIS). He was also the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year.

Araiza punted 79 times for 4,044 yards (51.2 avg.), leading the country in punt average (51.19), total punt yards (4,044) and punt yards per game (288.86). One of just four specialist who handled all three kicking duties (punting/kicking/kickoffs), Araiza also tied for first in PAT percentage (100.00), tied for second in punts inside the 20-yard line (37), third and kickoff average (65.05), fifth in kickoff touchback percentage (84.93), seventh in net punt average (44.2) and eighth in kickoff touchbacks (62). Araiza had six punts of at least 70 yards, the most in the country (five tied for second with two 70-yard punts).

For his career, Araiza ranked in a tie for second at SDSU in field goals (50) and fourth in field goal percentage (.735, min. 25 att.). Additionally, Araiza had a school-record six career punts of at least 70 yards in 84 career attempts, which was three more than Michael Hughes (230 career punts) in second. Araiza’s career punt average of 51.1 for 84 punts was six short of qualifying (min. 90) to break Noel Prefontaine’s school record of 44.7.

Zachary Thomas followed Araiza shortly after with the seventh selection of the sixth round (186th overall) to the Chicago Bears. Thomas, who’s younger brother, Cameron, was drafted in the third round yesterday by Arizona, is the second SDSU offensive lineman drafted in the last three years, joining Keith Ismael, who was picked by Washington in the 2020 draft. Thomas is the first San Diego State player drafted by Chicago since guard Lance Louis in 2009.

A three-year starter, Thomas was a two-time all-Mountain West selection, including a first-team pick in 2021 as a senior captain and a second-team honoree in 2020. According to Pro Football Focus, Thomas graded as the 16th-ranked offensive lineman in FBS in 2021 (87.2, min. 600 snaps) and No. 18 run blocker (87.2, min. 600 snaps). He allowed just three sacks in 382 opportunities at left tackle on the season and just eight hurries.

For his career, Thomas started 41 times, including 17 at right tackle, 12 at left tackle and two at right guard. He committed only three penalties over his final two seasons (1,444 snaps).