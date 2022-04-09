FREE TREES AND DONUTS APRIL 23 AT THE GARDEN

East County News Service

April 9, 2022 (Rancho San Diego) – In honor of San Diego Tree Week, the Water Conservation Garden at Cuyamaca College in Rancho San Diego will be giving away free trees and donuts on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To get a free tree, you must first attend a free workshop titled “Right tree, right place” with certified arborist Jose Bedoya of Leaf it to Us on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The tree giveaways, as well as donuts for participants, will begin at 11 a.m.

Register free at https://thegarden.org/sd-tree-week-workshop-registration/.

 


