FULL RAIL CLOSURES FROM SAN DIEGO TO OCEANSIDE NEXT TWO WEEKENDS DUE TO BLUFF REPAIRS

March 11, 2021 (San Diego) - To accommodate scheduled work along the rail line that carries passengers and freight from Oceanside to San Diego, there will be two full rail closures during the next two weekends.

The first of the two closures will take place from just after midnight on Saturday, March 13, through early morning on Monday, March 15.

The second rail closure is planned for the following weekend, just after midnight on Saturday, March 20, through early morning on Monday, March 22.

Full rail closures, called Absolute Work Windows, are routinely scheduled to advance rail construction and ensure worker safety. During the upcoming closure, emergency repairs are planned for the Del Mar Bluffs. Additionally, construction activities are planned for the El Portal Undercrossing project in Encinitas and the Mid-Coast Trolley project in San Diego.

This closure will affect four rail services operating on the San Diego segment of the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor: North County Transit District (NCTD), Metrolink, Amtrak, and the freight carrier BNSF.

Regular passenger rail service is scheduled to resume in time for the morning commute on Monday after both closures. Riders are encouraged to plan for increased travel time as trains could be delayed.

The following work will be done during the closure from March 13-15:

In Del Mar, SANDAG crews will begin preparing for emergency bluff repairs south of 4th Street after a recent bluff collapse in late February. Crews will assess the area, remove loose material, perform remedial grading, and prepare the site for upcoming stabilization work.

Beach access will be limited during construction. Beach access between Del Mar and Torrey Pines State Beach could be affected due to ongoing construction and tide activity. California State Parks will have monitors in place during construction to assist park visitors.

SANDAG, NCTD, and the City of Del Mar continue to urge the public not to sit, stand, or walk within 50 feet of the Del Mar Bluffs or the beach below. Being caught in a bluff collapse can cause serious injury or death.

In Encinitas, construction activities are planned for the El Portal Undercrossing project. Crews will continue installing foundations for a future rail bridge near El Portal Street. The work includes drilling, placing support columns, and pouring concrete. Crews also will relocate a Verizon fiber optic cable to ensure construction does not cause conflict with the utility.

The El Portal Undercrossing project will create a rail bridge and pedestrian undercrossing in the City of Encinitas, safely connecting businesses, residents, and schools between Vulcan Avenue to N. Coast Highway 101. Project completion is anticipated by spring 2022.

In San Diego, ongoing construction activities are planned throughout the Mid-Coast Trolley corridor. SANDAG crews will perform ongoing punch list items and inspections along the southern portion of the Mid-Coast Trolley alignment. Crews will inspect electrical boxes, install drainage, gravel, fencing, landscaping and remove graffiti.

The Mid-Coast Trolley project will extend UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley service from the Santa Fe Depot in Downtown San Diego north to the University area and is anticipated to be complete by late 2021. View the project map.

During construction, nearby residents and businesses can expect intermittent noise and lights. Please visit GoNCTD.com, Amtrak.com, or MetrolinkTrains.com for alternate route schedules.

Update on Construction Activities During COVID-19 Pandemic

Public works construction activities have been deemed essential, so active construction projects are continuing during the pandemic. Protecting the health and safety of the San Diego region, including our partners, contractors, and stakeholders, is a top priority for SANDAG. Be assured that construction workers are following precautionary health measures and that we continue to monitor developments and follow all health guidance and orders.

SANDAG offices are currently closed to the public. Our team is working remotely during this time to provide essential services and continue progress on critical regional projects. SANDAG will continue to monitor the development of COVID-19 in the region and follow guidance from the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

For additional information, visit sandag.org/COVID-19.

About SANDAG

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) is the San Diego region’s primary public planning, transportation, and research agency, providing the public forum for regional policy decisions about growth, transportation planning and construction, environmental management, housing, open space, energy, public safety, and binational topics. SANDAG is governed by a Board of Directors composed of mayors, council members, and supervisors from each of the region’s 18 cities and the county government.

