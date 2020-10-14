GEOGLYPHS OF THE DESERT AUTHOR TO SPEAK OCT. 8 AND 28

East County News Service

October 6, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) -- Did you know that October is California Archaeology Month? Consider marking the occasion by signing up for a talk by Anne Morgan, co-author of Geoglyphs of the Desert Southwest: Earthen Art as Viewed from Above. The mysterious and beautiful geoglyphs found in the desert southwest are one of the largest concentrations found outside of Peru’s Nazca Lines.





The Sunbelt Publications author will be speaking on geoglyphs for the San Diego Archaeological Center on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at 5:30 pm on Zoom. Visit their website to register. Tickets are pay as you wish. Ticket purchases of $35 and over will receive a signed copy of the book.



If you are unable to catch Anne on the 8th, she will also be the Sunbelt Spotlight speaker on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. You can register for the talk here.

