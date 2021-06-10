GET VACCINATED AND RECEIVE FREE PADRES TICKETS

By Miriam Raftery

June 10, 2021 (San Diego) – San Diego County is in the final innings of reaching herd immunity, after rallying to reach one of the highest vaccination rates in the state. So now the County is teaming up with the Padres to give a free pair of tickets for a future Padres game and a Padres Hero T-shirt to every fan who gets vaccinated at Petco Park on June 12 or June 26. (While supplies last; minors must have a parent present.)

The first of the two free walk-up vaccine clinics at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square will be on Saturday June 12 from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m., when the team is on the road in New York playing the Mets. The second takes place Saturday, June 26, from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., when the team is in town and playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.





The County will be offering both the Johnson & Johnson one-dose Janssen vaccine as well as the Pfizer vaccine which is approved for youth ages 12 to 18. San Diegans who previously received a first dose of Pfizer and have reached or passed the three-week wait time for a second dose also can get vaccinated.

The Petco Park vaccination events support Major League Baseball’s “MLB Vaccinate at the Plate” program taking place throughout June to encourage fans to be “hometown heroes” by getting vaccinated.

The June 12 vaccination clinic event takes place during Governor Gavin Newsom’s “Week of Action,” which was designed to push California’s new $116.5 million Vax for the Win program across the June 15 reopening home plate. Vax at the Park participants are eligible for the state campaign which includes $50 incentive cards to newly vaccinated residents and cash prize drawings for all who have received at least one dose of vaccine.

While the June 12 clinic is taking place, several high schools will simultaneously be holding graduations at Petco Park. All graduates and their guests are invited to be vaccinated and will receive specially designed stickers printed in both Spanish and English, as well as a pair of Padres tickets, T-shirt and ticket drawing opportunity.