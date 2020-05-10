THE GOATS ARE BAAA-CK, CLEARING BRUSH IN LEMON GROVE

East County News Service
 
Courtesy: Heartland Fire & Rescue
 
May 10, 2020 (Lemon Grove) – A herd of voracious goats will soon be clearing heavy brush to reduce fire danger and create defensible space for homes in Lemon Grove along State Route 125. COVID19 standards for social distancing will be observed for live-stock managing staff—though the goats can flock together during their weed abatement duties.
 
The goats, owned by Environmental Land Management (ELC) have been hired by the city of Lemon Grove and Heartland Fire & Rescue to clear brush on 8.5 acres near Lawton Drive and Camino De Las Palmas.The City of Lemon Grove has used ELM goats to clear this parcel of land for the last eight years. 
 
Brush clearing by the goats, along with prudent weed abatement by homeowners reduces the risk of fire and assists in the protection of homes surrounding this vacant property. The homeowners’ are required to maintain 100 foot clear defensible space, around the residents. Property owners working jointly with the goats are reducing the risk of fire, protecting the community, property and lives.

ELM will begin delivering 100 adult and 100 juvenile goats (kids) on Monday, May 11, 2020. The brush clearing event will last approximately two weeks. The goats may be visible to those traveling along the 125 freeway in Lemon Grove.
 
Property owners are notified of the work to be performed by the goats and guidelines for neighbors. 
 
For more information, visit heartlandfire.org website or contact the Fire Marshal at (619) 667-1472.

