GOOD EARTH PLANT COMPANY AND SAN DIEGO COUNTY GREENHOUSES DONATE PLANTS TO FRONTLINE HEALTHCARE WORKERS

By Gayle Lynn Falkenthal, APR, Fellow PRSA

Photos: Good Earth Plant Company

April 16, 2020 (San Diego) -- As a result of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on San Diego County’s wholesale ornamental plant and flower nursuries, tens of thousands of dollars of indoor plants remaining unsold to clients were destined for the landfill.

Instead, the plants are being donated as a small thank you to the frontline healthcare staff at San Diego area hospitals.

The single largest donation to date took place on Wednesday, April 15 at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, facilitated by the Grossmont Healthcare District. Five hundred and fifty plants including bromeliads, kalanchoes, and ferns were distributed to appreciative employees. Several said they had never owned or cared for an indoor plant. The single largest donation to date took place on Wednesday, April 15 at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, facilitated by the Grossmont Healthcare District. Five hundred and fifty plants including bromeliads, kalanchoes, and ferns were distributed to appreciative employees. Several said they had never owned or cared for an indoor plant.

“We love the enthusiastic reaction and the thankful smiles on tired faces,” said Mumford. All are in the “bulletproof” indoor plant category, so our new plant parents need to give them a minimum of TLC to keep their plants healthy. In return, their plants will put healthy oxygen and humidity into their indoor air, while scrubbing it of carbon dioxide and unhealthy toxins from plastics and synthetic materials.”

Mumford and several employee volunteers are delivering the plants during staff shift changes, encouraging employees to pick out their plants and carry them to their cars as they leave after a long day.

“So far in our first week, we have delivered and donated more than $35,000 worth of plants and prevented the negative environmental impact from dumping them. We intend to keep going until we have rescued and re-homed as many spring season plants as possible,” said Mumford. “So far in our first week, we have delivered and donated more than $35,000 worth of plants and prevented the negative environmental impact from dumping them. We intend to keep going until we have rescued and re-homed as many spring season plants as possible,” said Mumford.