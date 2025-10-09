Gov. Newsom signs bills to stop the 'Puppy Mill Pipeline' in California

At a recent companion animal adoption event at Grossmont Center, a dog waits for a chance to find a new home. California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed hree bills in the “Stop The Puppy Mill Pipeline” legislative package. Photo by Karen Pearlman

East County News Service

Oct. 11, 2025 (Sacramento) -- Unscrupulous, exploitative and abusive "puppy mill" dog breeders are not going to have it easy in California anymore.

Just a few days ago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed all three bills in the “Stop The Puppy Mill Pipeline” legislative package -- looking to reduce consumer fraud and halt animal abuse stemming from sales of companion animals.

Senate Bill 312 (Sen. Thomas J. Umberg, D-Santa Ana), Assembly Bill 506 ( Assemblymember Steve Bennett, D-Oxnard) and Assembly Bill 519 ( Assemblymember Marc Berman, D-Menlo Park) will protect consumers and animals from deceptive practices in the pet industry, close loopholes undermining California law and further protect consumers from fraudulent breeders.

All three bills received overwhelming bi-partisan support in both the Assembly and the Senate, and the new laws will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

In California, the term "puppy mill" refers to large-scale commercial dog-breeding facilities that prioritize profits over the welfare of the animals.

While the state has been a national leader in outlawing these practices, unscrupulous sellers have used loopholes to continue bringing puppies from cruel out-of-state mills into California. Newsom signed the new laws to close these loopholes and further protect pets and consumers.

The recent laws known as the "Stop The Puppy Mill Pipeline" package, were signed in response to a 2024 Los Angeles Times investigation that exposed how dogs from mass-breeding facilities were being funneled into California.

The award-winning, multi-part investigation into the puppy market in California by the LA Times found that misleading marketing tactics, predatory financial behaviors, and a gap in regulations allowed online brokers to take advantage of consumers and allowed puppy mills to continue to reach Californians when searching for a new companion.

The key measures, effective at the start of 2026:

SB 312 (Importation Transparency): Requires electronic health certificates for any dogs imported into California, with public access to this information.

AB 506 (Consumer Protection): Voids contracts with non-refundable deposits—a common puppy mill tactic—and makes sellers liable if they fail to disclose the animal's breeding and health information.

AB 519 (Broker Ban): Prohibits third-party brokers from selling animals, cutting off a key method for large-scale breeders to disguise their origins. This applies to dogs, cats, and rabbits under one year old.

The new laws build on a 2017 measure (AB 485) that made California the first state to ban the retail sale of commercially bred pets in stores.

Pet shops are required to source their dogs, cats and rabbits from animal shelters or rescue organizations. However, an underground market of online sellers and brokers circumvented this law.

“With SB 312 signed into law, California is taking a big step to protect animals and consumers, ” Umberg said. “ This law will help shut down deceptive puppy sales and expose the cruelty that still exists in far too many places. I’m grateful to the advocates, jour ” nalists, and responsible pet owners who helped shine a light on this issue—and proud that California is once again leading the way.”

Bennett said that Californians will “ now have more peace of mind when adopting a new companion. ”

“ AB 506, in tandem with the other bills in this package, ensures consumer transparency and empowers families to support ethical animal adoption. The future is brighter for the animals who have patiently waited for their families to come along. ”

Berman credited Newsom for signing the package, noting that Californians welcoming a pet into their home will no longer have to wonder if their dog or cat came from a cruel out-of-state breeding operation.

“Bringing a pet into your home is a big decision, and many of us love and treat our pets like they're a part of the family, ” Berman said. “ So it is heartbreaking when our pets quickly develop health and behavioral problems - and thousands of dollars in vet bills -- due to being the product of poor genetics, unsanitary environments and significant stress. ”

Berman said that a s Chair of the Assembly Business and Professions Committee, “ and more importantly as dog dad to our pup Maven, I am proud of our work to put an end to animal negligence and consumer fraud in the pet sale industry. ”