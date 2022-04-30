GOVERNING BOARD OFFICIALLY NAMES MARY BETH KASTAN NEXT SUPERINTENDENT

35-year GUHSD educator will assume her duties as Superintendent on July 1, 2022

Source: Grossmont Union High School District

April 30, 2022 (El Cajon) - The Grossmont Union High School District (GUHSD) Governing Board (Board) voted unanimously to name Mrs. Mary Beth Kastan as GUHSD’s next Superintendent at its April 26 meeting.

Mrs. Kastan has dedicated her entire 35-year career in education to serving the students, families, and staff of GUHSD. Before assuming her current role as Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services – responsible for all educational programs districtwide – Mrs. Kastan served for 13 years as the Principal of Valhalla High School, three years as a Director of Curriculum, and six years as an Assistant Principal at Valhalla. She began her career as a Social Studies teacher at Mount Miguel High School where she served for 11 years before starting a career in administration as an Administrative Intern at West Hills High School.



Leadership Associates' nationwide search for GUHSD’s next Superintendent comprised a robust community outreach effort that included input-gathering meetings with over-500 GUHSD employees and community leaders. Over 2,000 people also participated in a community-wide survey – a Leadership Associates record.



“After a highly-competitive search process, we chose Mary Beth Kastan as our next Superintendent because of her deep GUHSD roots and experience,” said Board President Robert Shield. “She’s an outstanding instructional leader who’ll provide a clear vision for our District. After 35 years with GUHSD, we know that she has the heart and experience to serve all students, including those with disabilities, English learners, foster youth, and those experiencing homelessness. Mrs. Kastan’s an empathetic, charismatic, and famously hard-working leader and team-builder who’s helped countless students and staff members believe in themselves because she believed in them. Whether they’re college-bound or pursuing one of our 40 career pathways to the jobs of tomorrow, under Mary Beth Kastan’s leadership, every GUHSD student will be empowered to build the best future,” he added.



“Mary Beth stood out among the many highly-qualified candidates because of her proven track record of successful leadership in GUHSD,” said Board Vice-President Christopher Fite. “Most importantly, anyone who knows Mary Beth like we do knows that kids are her calling. So, we know we’ve made the right choice,” added Fite.



“As a 35-year GUHSD educator and the mother of two GUHSD graduates, I know without a shadow of a doubt that GUHSD is one of America’s best school districts,” said Mrs. Kastan. “I’m humbled by and grateful for the trust that our incredible Board has placed in me to lead the over-3000 caring, innovative, and collaborative members of GUHSD’s staff family as we move toward a bright future together,” she added.



Mrs. Kastan earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Science from San Diego State University and completed her credential work at SDSU as well. She also received a master’s degree in Educational Administration from National University. Mrs. Kastan will assume her duties as Superintendent when Theresa Kemper officially retires on June 30, 2022 after 33 years of service to GUHSD.