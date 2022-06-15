GRANITE HILLS TEACHER ACCUSED OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

By Miriam Raftery

June 15, 2022 (El Cajon) - The Grossmont Union High School District (GUHSD) and El Cajon Police have launched investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct by a Granite Hills High School teacher.

The district released the following statement: “Immediately after learning of the very disturbing allegations against a Granite Hills High School teacher, we notified law enforcement and reported the matter to Child Protective Services. There is nothing more important than the safety of our students.

“Anytime allegations of misconduct are brought forward, the District takes those allegations very seriously. A prompt and thorough investigation follows. In the event of actual misconduct, the District takes appropriate disciplinary action up to and including dismissal. The Granite Hills employee is currently on leave as law enforcement and our District conduct investigations,” the statement continued.

The school is located in El Cajon, within the jurisdiction of the El Cajon Police Dept.

Neither the district nor law enforcement has released the name of the teacher under investigation, citing privacy rights of all involved.