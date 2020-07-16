GREG PALAST, INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST, HOLDS VIRTUAL BOOK TOUR FRIDAY, JULY 17 ON “HOW TRUMP STOLE 2020” WITH SAN DIEGO’S KNSJ RADIO

Source: KNSJ

July 16, 2020 (San Diego) -- Greg Palast, internationally-known investigative journalist, will be making a virtual appearance in San Diego for KNSJ 89.1 FM community radio. According to KNSJ general manager Martin Eder, “This is an exclusive interview in San Diego and a fund raiser for KNSJ. Greg Palast is on tour with his latest book, ‘How Trump Stole 2020. Greg is a no-holds-barred journalist. He is exactly the kind of watchdog our democracy has to have to survive. Friday Greg will tell us in detail what his investigations have found.”

Tickets for this exclusive virtual event can be reserved on KNSJ’s Facebook page. Tickets are by donation. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. Larger donors will be mailed a copy of Palast's book and other premiums to support local community radio KNSJ.

Palast, a best-selling New York Times author, has been covering the story of elections for years. This virtual event will highlight an interview with Amy Goodman and Noam Chomsky. Palast is one of the country's foremost experts on voter suppression and election fraud. Palast has been featured by the BBC, the Guardian, the Nation and Rolling Stone.

Palast is an acclaimed, internationally-known investigative journalist. He has exposed some of the biggest scandals of the last century. The award-winning investigative reporter, four-time New York Times Bestselling author, and documentarian seeks justice and shines a light on the truth. His investigations have become instrumental in exposing historic controversies including the Shoreham Nuclear Power Station Project, Exxon Valdez, Deepwater Horizon and the 2000 and 2016 U.S. Presidential Elections.

Palast turns his attention to the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election with his latest book, “How Trump Stole 2020: The Hunt for America’s Vanished Voters.” Four decades into his career, he hounds truth harder than ever. Greg Palast on “How Trump Stole 2020”--a virtual speaking event and book tour Friday, July 17, 7:00-9:30 pm.

Friday’s appearance will also be on Facebook Live, You Tube Live, Broadcast on KNSJ 89.1 FM and On-line at KNSJ.org. Tickets are available on KNSJ’s Facebook. The Zoom lecture information is at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82765466697 Meeting ID: 827 6546 6697

“This is a vital discussion we need to have,” says Eder.