GROSSMONT ALUM JOE MUSGROVE COMES HOME, SIGNS FOR PADRES

East County News Service

Photo: CC-SA 2.0 Generic

January 18, 2021 (San Diego) - Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove has been with the Astros, the Pirates and now he's finally coming home to play for his Padres, NBC 7 reports.

The Padres currently have a three-team deal with the Pirates and Mets to bring Musgrove to San Diego from Pittsburgh.  The right-handed Musgrove can throw six pitches and last year posted a 3.86 ERA.

Musgrove will be signed through 2022 for $4.45 million, pending a physical.  After next season, he will be a free agent.

The Pirates will receive pitchers David Bednar, Omar Cruz, Drake Fellows and outfielder Hudson Head and catcher Endy Rodriguez.  The Mets will receive Joey Lucchesi.

 


