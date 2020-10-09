GROSSMONT HEALTHCARE DISTRICT AND CHAMPIONS FOR HEALTH HOSTING FREE DRIVE-THRU FLU SHOT CLINIC THIS SATURDAY MORNING

East County News Service

October 9, 2020 (La Mesa) – This Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Grossmont Healthcare District is partnering with Champions for Health and County of San Diego to provide free flu shots to the East San Diego community. To reduce the chances of a severe COVID-19 and flu combination, receiving this season’s vaccination is more crucial than ever. Everyone qualifies to receive a free flu shot, including those uninsured or underinsured, pregnant women, and children 9 years of age and older. Fresh produce distribution and giveaways for kids also available while supplies last.

https://championsforhealth.org/programs/free-immunization-program/

What: Free Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Flu Shot Clinic

When: Saturday, October 10, 2020, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Grossmont Healthcare District, 9001 Wakarusa Street, La Mesa, 91942

Who: Erica Salcuni, Director of Programs and Outreach, Grossmont Healthcare District

Cody Nelson, Director of Marketing and Development, Champions for Health

Volunteer nurses from Azusa Pacific University

Why: A lack of insurance doesn’t have to mean a lack of preventive healthcare, especially during COVID-19. Join us in the fight against this season’s flu to protect our community’s healthcare resources, save lives and have fun!