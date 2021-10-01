HAUNTING HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS IN LAKESIDE

By Miriam Raftery

October 1, 2021 (Lakeside) – Looking for some spooky thrills? The Lakeside community has a trio of spooktacular Halloween events: Trail of Terror at the Lakeside River Park, Spooky Camp-o-Ween at Lake Jennings, and Trick or Treat on Maine Avenue.

TRAIL OF TERROR AT LAKESIDE RIVER PARK

Lakeside’s River Park Conservancy presents “Trail of Terror: Curse of the French Quarter” the last two weekends in October from 7 to 11 p.m. on October 22nd, 23rd, 29th and 30th.

Reawakened New Orleans townspeople want you to join the party. Swamp people want you off their land and everyone wants you out – but will you make it out unscathed?

The Trail of Terror is located at Lakeside’s River Park Conservancy walking trail (10204 Channel Road) across from the Lakeside Fire Department. You can find more information at https://lakesidetrailofterror.com/.

SPOOKY CAMP-O-WEEN AT LAKE JENNINGS

Lake Jennings plans two weekends of spooky campouts Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 29-31. Each includes Friday night pickup of creepy crafts, a Saturday costume parade at 4 p.m., campsite decorating contest judging at 6:30 p.m. and a socially distanced scavenger hunt all weekend long.

For reservations and details, visit www.LakeJennings.org.

TRICK OR TREAT ON MAINE

The Miss Lakeside Scholarship Pageant sponsors Trick or Treat on Maine Avenue each year for the children of Lakeside. The 11th annual event happens Halloween night, October 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Maine Avenue in the heart of downtown Lakeside.