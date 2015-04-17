February 6, 2020 (San Diego's East County) -- Our Health and Science Highlights provide cutting edge news that could impact your health and our future.

HEALTH

SCIENCE AND TECH

For excerpts and links to full stories, click “read more and scroll down.

HEALTH

Medicaid cuts may force retirees out of nursing homes (New York Times)

…On Thursday, Senate Republicans joined their House colleagues in proposing steep cuts to Medicaid, part of the effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Conservatives hope to roll back what they see as an expanding and costly entitlement. But little has been said about what would happen to older Americans in nursing homes if the cuts took effect.

‘I would like a medal for smoking’: Old radio shows haunt Rush Limbaugh after he reveals advanced lung cancer (RawStory)

Rush Limbaugh, who announced this week that he has advanced lung cancer, has a history of praising the practice of smoking. Speaking to a caller in 2015, Limbaugh said that Americans should thank smokers.

Bayer considers new tactic in Roundup settlement talks (Reuters)

As Bayer AG tries to settle U.S. lawsuits claiming that its weedkiller Roundup causes cancer, the company is considering a proposal that would bar plaintiffs' lawyers involved in the litigation from advertising for new clients, according to a person familiar with the matter.

San Diego judge orders Johnson & Johnson to pay $344M for ‘deceptive’ pelvic mesh marketing (San Diego Union-Tribune)

A San Diego Superior Court judge on Thursday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay almost $344 million in penalties, finding that the company had deceptively marketed its pelvic-mesh products.

Study Links Autism To 'Insulation' That Coats Brain Cells And Speeds Signals : Shots - Health News

Scientists have found a clue to how autism spectrum disorder disrupts the brain's information highways. The problem involves cells that help keep the traffic of signals moving smoothly through brain circuits, a team reported Monday in the journal Nature Neuroscience.

SCIENCE AND TECH

As primary season gets underway, YouTube cracks down on doctored election videos (Washington Post)

YouTube said it will ban certain election-related videos that are doctored or misleading ahead of the 2020 primaries. Policing them could be difficult.

Stephen King quits Facebook over ‘flood of false information’ and privacy concerns (Washington Post)

The prolific horror writer joined a chorus of criticism toward the social media giant as it resists pressure to remove false claims from politicians.

The containers the U.S. plans to use for nuclear waste storage may corrode (Science News)

…When a nuclear waste package is exposed to groundwater, chemical interactions between a stainless steel canister and its glass or ceramic contents may cause the materials to corrode slightly faster than expected, researchers report online January 27 in Nature Materials. That corrosion risks exposing the radioactive waste stored in the container.





