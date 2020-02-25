February 25, 2020 (San Diego's East County) -- Our Health and Science Highlights provide cutting edge news that could impact your health and our future.

HEALTH

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Live updates: Spread of coronavirus in U.S. appears inevitable, health officials warn (Washington Post)

Health officials in the United States warned Tuesday that the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country appears inevitable, marking a significant change in tone as global travel disruptions continued to worsen, South Korea neared 1,000 cases and Iran reported at least 15 deaths.

Analysis: How close are we to a pandemic? (BBC)

… The new coronavirus is no longer a problem just in China, with a small number of exported cases. It has many people asking if the virus is about to become a pandemic and whether containing it is still possible?

Coronavirus Outbreak Sees China Ban Trade and Consumption of Wild Animals ((Newsweek)

COVID-19 has killed over 2,000 people since late last year.

These 26 words 'created the internet.' The US government is coming for them (CNN)

For decades, many of the biggest names in tech have leaned on a little-known law to avoid being held responsible for some of the most controversial content on their platforms. The companies have invoked this federal law, known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, in one court case after another to dismiss potentially costly lawsuits over messages, videos and other content created by users. But now, big changes could be coming to Section 230 that might expose Facebook (FB), YouTube and others to more lawsuits over hate speech and misinformation for the first time in their histories.

Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to fight climate change: ‘`We can save the earth’ (HuffPost)

Amazon’s chief executive, Jeff Bezos, is pledging $10 billion to help fight climate change. On Monday, the richest man in the world announced on Instagram that he would be launching “the Bezos Earth Fund.”

Images from Space Show Antarctica Melting After Hottest Day Ever Recorded (Newsweek)

On February 6, the temperature at the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula reached 18.3 degrees Celsius.





