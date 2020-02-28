J une 18, 2020 (San Diego's East County) -- Our Health and Science Highlights provide cutting edge news that could impact your health and our future.

HEALTH

SCIENCE AND TECH

On the bleeding edge of the COVID-19 fight (San Diego Union-Tribune)

UCSD team travels at a moment’s notice to invasively oxygenate the blood of dying patients.. After two weeks of heavy sedation, Ali Alsadi woke up in the intensive care unit at Jacobs Medical Center to the sound of screaming. It took a second for the Lakeside husband and father to realize that what he was hearing weren’t screams, but cheers.

Coronavirus: Dexamethasone proves first lifesaving drug (BBC)

The low-dose steroid treatment dexamethasone is a major breakthrough in the fight against the deadly virus, UK experts say. The drug is part of the world's biggest trial testing existing treatments to see if they also work for coronavirus.It cut the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators. For those on oxygen, it cut deaths by a fifth.

Record spikes in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations sweep parts of U.S. (Reuters)

Alabama reported a record number of new cases for the fourth day in a row on Sunday. Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, North Carolina, Oklahoma and South Carolina all had record numbers of new cases in the past three days, according to a Reuters tally. Many state health officials partly attribute the increase to gatherings over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in late May.

Hydroxychloroquine: FDA pulls emergency use of malaria drug touted by Trump to treat the coronavirus (USA Today)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration revoked its emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine, a controversial malaria drug promoted by President Donald Trump for treating the coronavirus...Citing reports of heart complications, the FDA said the drugs pose a greater risk to patients than any potential benefits.

7 Things to Know About Hand Sanitizer (AARP)

When to use it, how it works and why you shouldn't make it at home… To kill most disease-causing germs, the CDC recommends using a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

What to Do If You Have Coronavirus and No Caregiver to Help(AARP)

Experts provide tips on where to turn in a caregiving emergency

What Experts Say You Can Do to Treat Yourself at Home If You Have a Mild Case of COVID-19 (Healthline)

Experts say there are a number of supplies you can buy now to prepare to take care of yourself at home if you have mild symptoms from COVID-19.

Why some nursing homes are better than others at protecting residents and staff from COVID-19 (Conversation)

The coronavirus pandemic has posed a serious threat to the U.S. long-term care industry. A third of all deaths have been nursing home residents or workers – in some states it’s more than half. Yet some long-term care facilities have managed to keep the virus at bay.

1st-Known U.S. Lung Transplant For COVID-19 Patient Performed In Chicago (NPR)

Doctors at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago announced Thursday they've performed the first successful double-lung transplant on a COVID-19 patient in the United States. The woman in her 20s was otherwise healthy but developed a severe case of COVID-19…

Thousands of Tons of Microplastics Are Falling from the Sky (Scientific American)

New research helps unravel how vast amounts of plastic particles travel—both regionally and globally—on the wind

Microsoft won’t sell police its facial-recognition technology, following similar moves by Amazon and IBM (Washington Post)

Microsoft will ban police use of its controversial facial-recognition systems, as the company awaits regulatory rules for how law enforcement agencies deploy the technology.

Tesla defied county orders so it could restart production. Days later, workers tested positive for the coronavirus.(Washington Post)

Elon Musk defied a public health order so his company could resume building cars in Fremont, Calif., last month.

Twitter has suspended more than 23,000 accounts it says were linked to the Chinese Communist Party (Washington Post)

Twitter has suspended more than 23,000 accounts it says were linked to the Chinese Communist Party and covertly spreading ­propaganda to undermine pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and counter criticism of Beijing’s handling of the coronavirusoutbreak that grew to a global pandemic.





