J uly 1, 2020 (San Diego's East County) -- Our Health and Science Highlights provide cutting edge news that could impact your health and our future.

HEALTH

SCIENCE AND TECH

Global coronavirus cases exceed 10 million (Reuters)

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 10 million according to a Reuters tally, marking a major milestone in the spread of the respiratory disease that has so far killed almost half a million people in seven months.

Coronavirus: Florida and Texas reverse reopening as US cases pass 2.5 million (BBC)

Coronavirus infections across the United States have passed 2.5 million, with record numbers of cases reported in the states of Florida and Texas. The surge in cases in southern states comes after businesses were allowed to re-open in recent weeks. On Saturday, Florida reported more than 9,500 new cases, up from almost 9,000 on Friday, the previous record. The spike has led state officials to tighten restrictions on businesses again - as they also have in Texas.

Why simple cloth masks without valves are better at fighting the spread of covid-19 (Washington Post)

Those face masks you see with coin-sized valves on the front may look intriguing but they are not as good at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus as the seemingly lower-tech, non-valved masks.

Dutch Minks Contract COVID-19 — And Appear To Infect Humans (NPR)

…The situation confirms a longstanding concern among researchers which has, until now, been hypothetical: In some animal-to-human interactions, the virus can transmit both ways.

Harmful Arsenic Level Found in Whole Foods Bottled Water: Consumer Reports (NTD)

Consumer reports says bottled water made by Whole Foods has what they’re calling “potentially harmful levels of arsenic.” he news came out Wednesday and they say the amount of arsenic in Starkey Spring water adds up to three times as much as other brands. Consumer reports says drinking a single bottle of the in-house brand isn’t harmful but regular consumption of quote “even small amounts of the heavy metal over extended periods increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, and lower Iq scores in children.”

Facebook removes videos targeting public health officials (Los Angeles Times)

Facebook, facing a boycott from advertisers and growing pressure from employees over the posting of material that incites violence, has removed at least four videos targeting public health officials who have called for people to stay home and wear facial coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Facebook bans boogaloo groups, but some smaller groups remain (MSN)

Facebook is changing its stance on the boogaloo movement. The social media company said Tuesday that it's banning a network associated with the far-right extremist movement, labeling it a "dangerous organization." Previously, Facebook opted to leave many such groups alone.

Exclusive: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organizers say (Reuters)

Organizers of a Facebook Inc advertising boycott campaign that has drawn support from a rapidly expanding list of major companies are now preparing to take the battle global to increase pressure on the social media company to remove hate speech.

Amazon buys self-driving car firm Zoox, suggesting a future of automated deliveries (Washington Post)

The deal provides Amazon with a new piece of technology as it reduces its dependence on shipping companies to get packages to customers.





