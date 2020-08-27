August 27, 2020 (San Diego's East County) -- Our Health and Science Highlights provide cutting edge news that could impact your health and our future.

HEALTH

SCIENCE

HEALTH

Polio eradicated in Africa: WHO (WebMD)

An effort that began in 1996 has led to the eradication of polio in Africa, according to the World Health Organization. The campaign by governments and nonprofits delivered nearly 9 billion polio vaccines, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a livestreamed event on Tuesday, CNN reported.

COVID-19 in the quad: Colleges crack down on student parties as virus spreads across campuses (ABC)

Videos of parties on campuses have been widely shared on social media.

FDA approves new rapid-result coronavirus test (USA News

The first rapid coronavirus test that doesn't need any special computer equipment to produce results was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. Made by Abbott Laboratories, the 15-minute test will sell for $5…

Coronavirus: Putin memes flood social media(BBC)

The announcement that Russia is forging ahead with its locally developed vaccine for Covid-19 has not only led to international concerns over its safety, but also generated a great deal of both misinformation and humour on social media platforms.

Heart Association: Coronavirus causing heart damage to many patients (10 News)

The American Heart Association highlighted findings on Friday indicating the coronavirus may cause more heart damage than previously believed.The AHA says that inflammation of the vascular system and injury to the heart occurs in 20 to 30 percent of all hospitalized coronavirus patients. The heart damage results in the 40% of all coronavirus-related deaths, the American Heart Association said. Studies have suggested that 8 to 12 percent of all coronavirus infections have caused heart damage. There is also concern that the resulting heart damage causes a greater risk for heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular-related illnesses even following recovery.

FDA says these hand sanitizers won't protect you against COVID-19 (CBS)

For months, the Food and Drug Administration has been urging U.S. consumers to avoid a growing list of hand sanitizers that may contain toxic substances. Now the agency is warning of another problem: Some brands may not be strong enough to kill the coronavirus. To work, sanitizers must have a sufficient amount of at least one of two kinds of alcohol. They have to have be at least 60% ethanol or 70% isopropanol, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

SCIENCE

Better Models, More Computing Power Led to Accurate Hurricane Laura Predictions (Inside Science)

The National Hurricane Center is finally seeing their ability to predict a storm’s strength catch up to their ability to track it.

Warning over 'dangerous' DIY beauty trends on TikTok (BBC)

DIY beauty trends popular on TikTok could be dangerous and harmful, healthcare groups have warned. Examples include applying bleach to whiten teeth, removing moles at home, and using eyelash glue to make lips appear larger, BBC News has discovered.When these videos went viral, they encouraged others to copy the so-called "beauty hacks", which could cause permanent harm, the groups warned.

TikTok sale appears imminent. Rumors fly as Microsoft and Walmart team up for bid (CNet)

Everyone who isn't Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Snap seems to want a piece of TikTok.