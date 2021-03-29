April 30, 2021 (San Diego's East County) -- Our Health and Science Highlights provide cutting edge news that could impact your health and our future.

HEALTH

SCIENCE & TECH

HEALTH

All about your coronavirus vaccine card (and what to do if you lose it) (Washington Post)

There are various ways to document that you received a coronavirus vaccine…But the official form of documentation is the small white vaccination record card issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which you receive after your first shot.

Study: Regular exercise shielded COVID-19 patients from hospitalization, death (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Regular exercise habits appear to be just the thing for shaking off severe COVID-19 complications, according to a new study of more than 48,000 Kaiser Permanente patients in Southern California.

In Brazil, an alarmingly high number of babies and children are dying of Covid-19 (NBC)

While government data from Brazil suggest that over 800 children under age 9 have died of Covid-19, an expert estimates that the death toll is nearly three times higher.

So far, 5,800 fully vaccinated people have caught Covid anyway in US, CDC says (CNN)

About 5,800 people who have been vaccinated against coronavirus have become infected anyway, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells CNN. Some became seriously ill and 74 people died, the CDC said. It said 396 -- 7% -- of those who got infected after they were vaccinated required hospitalization.

COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy begins to fade, but stubborn resistance remains among evangelicals (Orange County Register)

'Without those that are vaccine hesitant, it’s going to be difficult to get enough people immunized to get to any semblance of herd immunity,' one expert says.

SCIENCE & TECH

Facebook creates Clubhouse clone Live Audio Rooms (BBC)

Facebook has announced it will roll out a series of audio features in the next few months. This includes Live Audio Rooms, its version of the popular app Clubhouse that allows people to listen and participate in live conversations. Audio-only networks have become increasingly popular during the pandemic. Facebook will also launch a new feature, Soundbites, where users can create and share short audio clips.

Apple unveils a new iPad Pro, colorful iMacs, AirTag and more (CNN)

Apple made good on its "Spring loaded" promise by unveiling a slew of new products at its annual Spring product launch event. From a new IPad Pro and redesigned, colorful iMacs to a purple iPhone, the long-awaited AirTag location tracker, and an updated Apple TV and remote, here's a closer look at everything Apple announced on Tuesday.