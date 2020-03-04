August 9, 2021 (San Diego's East County) -- Our Health and Science Highlights provide cutting edge news that could impact your health and our future.

HEALTH

SCIENCE AND TECH

For excerpts and links to full stories, click “read more” and scroll down.

HEALTH

You asked, we’re answering. Your top questions on COVID-19 and vaccines (CNN)

CNN readers from around the world have asked more than 150,000 questions (and counting) about coronavirus. We’re reading as many as we can and answering some of the most popular questions here. Search by topic or by keywords (below) to find answers to your questions. If you have a question we haven’t answered, ask us here.

“Mask up to keep it up”: Preliminary evidence of the association between erectile dysfunction and COVID‐19 (National Institute of Health)

Erectile dysfunction (ED), as the hallmark of endothelial dysfunction, could be a short‐ or long‐term complication of COVID‐19.

Google And Facebook Mandate Vaccines For Employees At U.S. Offices (NPR)

Google and Facebook will require U.S. employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus before returning to the company's offices, the tech giants said on Wednesday.

A CDC Document Gives New Details On Just How Dangerous The Delta Variant Really Is (NPR)

An internal slide presentation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dated Thursday gives new details on how dangerous the delta variant really is.

One chart shows that it could be as contagious as chickenpox, which is one of the more transmissible viruses out there. It spreads more easily than the common cold, the 1918 flu and smallpox.

COVID Symptoms May Linger In Some Vaccinated People Who Get Infected, Study Finds (NPR)

There's more potentially worrisome news for vaccinated people: In very rare cases, people experiencing breakthrough infections may be at risk for long-COVID symptoms. That's according to a small new study of fully vaccinated health care workers in Israel, published Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Goldman Sachs is taking a hard line on employee vaccinations. Other big banks are following its lead (CNN)

All eyes are on Wall Street as the Covid-19 Delta variant continues to spread and Corporate America starts rolling out vaccination policies. And although there's talk of banks requiring employees to show proof of vaccination, Goldman Sachs has drawn its line in the sand. The investment bank is barring employees from using their ID cards to enter the office building if they haven't submitted proof of their vaccination status, a spokesperson for the company told CNN Business.

SCIENCE AND TECH

'Code Red for Humanity': IPCC Report Warns Window for Climate Action Is Closing Fast (Common Dreams)

A panel of leading scientists convened by the United Nations issued a comprehensive report Monday that contains a stark warning for humanity: The climate crisis is here, some of its most destructive consequences are now inevitable, and only massive and speedy reductions in greenhouse gas emissions can limit the coming disaster. Assembled by the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)—a team of more than 200 scientists—the new report represents a sweeping analysis of thousands of studies published over the past eight years as people the world over have suffered record-shattering temperatures and deadly extreme weather, from catastrophic wildfires to monsoon rains to extreme drought.

The fungus and bacteria tackling plastic waste (BBC)

Samantha Jenkins was studying a number of types of fungus in a research project for her company, when one of the fungi made a bid for freedom…The fungus had eaten its way through the plastic sponge intended to seal it in, breaking it down and assimilating it like any other food.





