December 6, 2021 (San Diego's East County) -- Our Health and Science Highlights provide cutting edge news that could impact your health and our future.

HEALTH

SCIENCE AND TECH

As Omicron Creeps Into More States, Delta Cases Are Also Rising (Kaiser Health News)

As of this report, 17 states have confirmed omicron variant cases. At the same time, the delta variant's grip on the U.S. remains tight as daily case counts are again above 100,000.

COVID and pandemic stress is causing widespread hair loss (NPR)

Hair loss is a common side effect of COVID-19 and the trauma of the pandemic itself. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Atlantic writer Amanda Mull about her article, "The Year America's Hair Fell Out."

Young people recover quickly from rare heart side effect of COVID-19 vaccines (Web MD)

It happens very rarely, but most teens and young adults who do experience heart inflammation (myocarditis) after a COVID-19 shot have mild symptoms and recover quickly, new research shows.

New coronavirus, likely from dogs, infects people in Malaysia and Haiti (NPR)

Early in 2017, a team of medical personnel, including doctors, nurses and volunteers, returned home to Florida after volunteering at a clinic in Haiti. Soon after their return, 20 members of the team began to feel a bit under the weather.

The Webb Space Telescope Will Rewrite Cosmic History. If It Works. (Quanta)

The James Webb Space Telescope has been designed to answer many of the core questions that have animated astronomers over the past half-century. With a $10 billion price tag, it is one of the most ambitious engineering initiatives ever attempted. But for it to achieve its potential — nothing less than to rewrite the history of the cosmos and reshape humanity’s position within it — a lot of things have to work just right.

Soon when you walk down the street, 3-D creatures could try to sell you something (Washington Post)

A new 3-D form of outdoor advertising is slowly taking hold. But experts warn of overload.

Ask Help Desk: Stop your Facebook account from getting hacked (Washington Post)

It's easier to prevent hackers from getting your Facebook account than it is to recover it. Start with these easy security steps.





