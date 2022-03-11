March 28, 2022 (San Diego's East County) -- Our Health and Science Highlights provide cutting edge news that could impact your health and our future.

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US (Vice)

A certain amount of bacteria is allowed under USDA rules, but companies routinely exceed that—and don’t have to recall their products.

Pfizer-BioNTech will seek authorization for second COVID booster for older adults (KPBS)

Pfizer and BioNTech are planning to ask the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot for people age 65 and older.

Sickness Lingers in 1 in 4 Kids Who Got COVID With Symptoms (Web MD)

A quarter of children and teens who contract COVID-19 and have symptoms develop lingering problems, according to a new preprint study. The long-term issues were wide-ranging and were like long COVID symptoms seen in adults, such as fatigue, sleep disorders, breathing issues, heart issues, and gastrointestinal problems.

ECMO machine shortages cost lives, study finds (NPR)

The results, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, are grim. Nearly 90% who couldn't find a spot at an ECMO center died. And these were the patients who were young and previously healthy, with a median age of 40.

Could the avian flu outbreak increase the cost of chicken? (NPR)

There's an outbreak of bird flu making its way into U.S. poultry flocks. If the virus continues to spread, it could affect poultry prices

Both of the planet's poles experience extreme heat, and Antarctica breaks records (NPR)

Earth's poles are undergoing simultaneous freakish extreme heat with parts of Antarctica more than 70 degrees (40 degrees Celsius) warmer than average and areas of the Arctic more than 50 degrees (30 degrees Celsius) warmer than average.

NASA astronauts plan spacewalk despite rising tensions between U.S. and Russia (Washington Post)

It’s going to be a busy few weeks on the International Space Station.

Silicon Valley companies have been rewriting their rules during the war in Ukraine. Russia is retaliating. (Washington Post)

Russia sought to declare Facebook an extremist organization and YouTube blocked Russian state media channels worldwide on Friday, an escalation of the tit-for-tat between Silicon Valley companies and Russia as the Ukraine war enters its third week.

Ukraine and Russia have both weaponized facial recognition — in very different ways (Business Insider)

In Moscow's public squares, surveillance cameras stare down at any who dare gather in the Kremlin's shadow, or below the century-old yellow bricks of the FSB intelligence service. And at Ukraine's checkpoints and morgues, still more surveillance cameras are whirring into use, scanning for Russian operatives and identifying the thousands left dead.

The U.S. warns companies to stay on guard for possible Russian cyberattacks (NPR)

The White House is warning companies that Russia could be planning to launch cyberattacks against critical U.S. infrastructure. The U.S. has previously warned about the Russian government's capabilities to digitally attack U.S. companies, but President Biden reiterated the message on Monday, saying in a statement that "evolving intelligence" showed Russia is "exploring options for potential cyberattacks."





