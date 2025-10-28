November 14, 2025 (San Diego's East County) -- Our Health and Science Highlights provide cutting edge news that could impact your health and our future.

SCIENCE AND TECH

Head of RFK Jr.’s vaccine panel: School mandates ‘not necessary’ (The Hill)

Martin Kulldorff, chair of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said in an interview Thursday he believes vaccine mandates for schools are “not necessary.”

Bird flu surges among poultry amid a scaled back federal response (NPR)

In the past 30 days, the virus has struck 66 poultry flocks, leading to the deaths of more than 3.5 million turkeys, chickens and ducks, a steep increase compared to the summer months….scientists expect more outbreaks in other parts of the country, given bird migratory patterns. If not taken seriously, the fallout could lead to more than high egg prices. Influenza researchers fear a replay of last year when, for the first time, the U.S. saw close to 70 human cases, including one death.

FDA restricts use of kids' fluoride supplements citing emerging health risks (AP)

... The FDA said that the products are no longer recommended for children younger than 3 and those who are older but don't face serious risks of tooth decay. Previously, the products have been prescribed for children as young as six months.

Hemp-derived THC drinks, edibles could soon disappear because of shutdown bill (The Hill)

Popular THC-infused drinks and edibles may disappear from store shelves in the next year as Congress is on the verge of passing a ban on nearly all hemp-derived THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, products. Tucked into the Senate-passed government funding bill is a provision that would recriminalize many of the intoxicating hemp-derived products that were legalized by the 2018 farm bill.

Worsening listeria outbreak tied to pasta products kills 6, hospitalizes 25 (NPR)

A deadly listeria outbreak connected to prepared pasta meals sold at grocery chains nationwide is worsening, federal health officials say. As of late October, the outbreak has killed six people and sickened 27, all but two of whom were hospitalized... Cases have been reported in 18 states: California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington.

Why some health clinics are turning to AI to screen for tuberculosis

NPR - More than 3,000 people around the world die from TB every day, and many tuberculosis patients live in low-income countries with limited access to health care. Now artificial intelligence is being used where medical specialists are not available, part of a trend that some experts say will change the future of global health.

Google Has Chosen a Side in Trump's Mass Deportation Effort (404 Media)

Google is hosting a CBP app that uses facial recognition to identify immigrants, while simultaneously removing apps that report the location of ICE officials because Google sees ICE as a vulnerable group.

Musk could leave Tesla if $1 trillion pay plan is rejected, chair warns (Reuters)

Elon Musk could leave Tesla as CEO if his proposed $1 trillion pay package was not approved, Chair Robyn Denholm warned in a letter to shareholders on Monday. The appeal comes ahead of the November 6 annual meeting, with Tesla's board having faced repeated criticism for not acting in shareholders' best interests and governance experts and advocacy groups questioning its independence and oversight of Musk's influence.

US will share sensitive nuclear submarine technology with South Korea, Trump says (AP)

The United States will share closely held technology to allow South Korea to build a nuclear-powered submarine, President Donald Trump said on social media after meeting with the country’s president during Trump’s ongoing trip to Asia.

US government allowed and even helped US firms sell tech used for surveillance in China, AP finds

U.S. lawmakers have tried four times since September last year to close what they called a glaring loophole: China is getting around export bans on the sale of powerful American AI chips by renting them through U.S. cloud services instead. But the proposals prompted a flurry of activity from more than 100 lobbyists from tech companies and their trade associations...The result: All four times, the proposal failed, including just last month.

What are the satellites saying? It's no secret if they're not encrypted. (KPBS)

Schulman was one of a handful of UC San Diego scholars, with partners at the University of Maryland, who….set out to study how satellite messages were encrypted…. “We realized very quickly we….there was no encryption! So we’re going to have to go in and analyze that traffic we saw unencrypted and just figure out who this is, and report to them so they could get it turned off,” Schulman said. The unencrypted messages included sensitive corporate information. People calling to speak with their doctors and lawyers....He said a lot of U.S. Navy communications they got were encrypted, but some were not. Enough to reveal that messages were coming from Navy ships.

A confidential manifesto lays out Isaacman's sweeping new vision for NASA (Politico)

The 62-page plan, obtained by POLITICO, proposes outsourcing some of NASA’s missions to the private sector and treating the government agency more like a business. …. Isaacman’s manifesto would radically change NASA’s approach to science. He advocates buying science data from commercial companies instead of putting up its own satellites, referring to it a “science-as-a-service.” The document also recommends taking “NASA out of the taxpayer funded climate science ok business and [leaving] it for academia to determine.”… Isaacman also recommended the agency “terminate” NASA’s Space Launch System...





