Source: Grossmont Healthcare District

March 8, 2021 (La Mesa) - To further advance the foundations of healthcare in East County, the Grossmont Healthcare District awarded over $1.3 million in grants and sponsorships to local nonprofits and health organizations during the fiscal year of 2020-21.

The district since 1996 has supported a variety of local nonprofit health-related organizations through its grant program, looking to address healthcare needs that might go unmet for its more than 500,000 East County residents.

Awarded grants enable these organizations to continue building on the connection between community, wellness, and accessibility, benefiting the most underserved populations in the area.

Among the highest awards went to the Grossmont Union High School District, granted over $200,000 to its “Health Career Pathway Initiative” program. The initiative strategically and efficiently addresses the shortage of healthcare workers through providing more than 2,000 students with experience in the healthcare field. Designed to bring awareness to the possibility of a career in healthcare, the program complements nationwide public health efforts to build a workforce that meets current and future healthcare needs.

Volunteers in Medicine also emerged as a top awardee, receiving $118,277 for its free clinic to continue serving over 50,000 uninsured residents who reside in the East region.

Grant and sponsorship applicants interested in the next round of awards can begin applying on July 1, 2021. Applications are reviewed and approved through December 31, 2021.

The remaining 2020-21 grants and sponsorships were awarded to the following organizations:

Alzheimer's SD - $27,500

Boys & Girls Club - $10,000

Burn Institute - $34,000

Caring Community Living With Cancer - $14,996

Center for Community Solutions - $25,000

Challenge Center - $25,000

Champions for Health - $25,000

Crisis House - $25,000

ElderHelp of San Diego - $44,000

Eric Paredes Save A Life - $10,000

Home of Guiding Hands - $69,000

Home Start, Inc. - $30,000

Jacobs & Cushman Food Bank - $14,000

Jewish Family Service of San Diego - $40,000

La Maestra Family Clinic, Inc. - $35,000

La Mesa City Hope - $15,000

Mama's Kitchen - $25,000

Meals on Wheels - $39,377

Mountain Empire Union HSD - $25,000

Noah Homes - $40,000

San Diego Blood Bank - $30,000

San Diego Freedom Ranch - $250,000

Serving Seniors - $30,000

St. Madeline's - $25,000

Survivors of Torture - $25,000

Trauma Intervention Programs of SD - $8,000

Vista Hill - $30,000

"American Heart Association (Event) SD Heart & Stroke Walk" - $5,000.00

"ElderHelp of San Diego (Event) Essence of Life Awards & Charity Auction” - $3,000.00

"Leukemia & Lymphoma (Event) Light the Night" - $10,000.00

About Grossmont Healthcare District

The Grossmont Healthcare District is a public agency that supports health-related community programs and services in East County. The District formed in 1952 to build and operate Grossmont Hospital. It serves as landlord of Sharp Grossmont Hospital and owns the property and buildings on behalf of East County taxpayers. The district is governed by a five-member board of directors who represent more than 500,000 people residing within 750 square miles.