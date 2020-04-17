HELIX WATER DISTRICT HOSTS VIRTUAL FOOD DRIVE

Source: Helix Water District

April 17, 2020 (La Mesa) -- Helix Water District’s employee volunteer program, Helix Helps, is hosting a virtual food drive in partnership with the San Diego Food Bank to help feed vulnerable families and seniors impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The public is welcome to participate in the virtual food drive. To donate, visit hwd.fyi/food , slide food items across the checkout and pay securely with a credit or debit card. The virtual food drive runs through June 30, 2020.

“Right now, making sure that families and seniors are fed and have access to food is a top priority for our communities,” said Helix Water District Board President Mark Gracyk. “Not only are our employees working to ensure that our customers have access to safe and reliable water throughout this crisis, they are also looking for more personal ways to help.”

“Our employee volunteer program, Helix Helps, has historically completed in-person service projects like community cleanups and tree planting,” said Gracyk. “By hosting and donating to a virtual food drive, we can assist those in our community while still practicing social distancing and helping everyone stay healthy.”

The Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank distributes food at more than 200 locations countywide, ensuring those in need have access to food during this difficult time. They can provide five meals for every single dollar donated. Many water agencies throughout the county are contributing to the San Diego Food Bank’s efforts.

In addition to the virtual food drive, Helix Water District’s board voted to freeze water rates through the end of 2020 and suspend late fees and water shutoffs for nonpayment in recognition of the economic impacts of the pandemic. Learn more about the steps the district and its employees have taken to support its customers during the coronavirus outbreak at hwd.com