HELIX WATER DISTRICT LAUNCHES 2021 LAKE JENNINGS SPRING PHOTO CONTEST

Source: Helix Water District

March 4, 2021 (Lakeside) -- Helix Water District has launched its 10th annual Lake Jennings Spring Photo Contest to share the beauty of its reservoir with the local community. The contest is open to photos taken at Lake Jennings between March 1 and May 31, 2021.

Contest participants can get a free day pass to access, explore and photograph the scenic reservoir located in Lakeside. The 2021 contest theme is Life at the Lake. Photos can capture any aspect of the lake including recreation, fishing, lake vistas, wildlife and wildflowers.

The district will award monetary prizes in two divisions, adult and youth. First place winners in each division will receive $150, second place winners will receive $100 and third place winners will receive $50. Awards will be presented at a public board meeting in June.

Judging will be performed by a panel of Helix Water District staff. It will be based on this year’s theme, visual appeal, technical quality and creativity.

Participants must submit entries digitally to photocontest@helixwater.org by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 31. There is a limit of three photo submissions per photographer, and photos may not contain watermarks. The complete set of rules and entry and model release forms are available at http://www.lakejennings.org/photo-contest/.

“The contest is open to all skill levels,” said Lake Recreation Manager Kira Haley. “Lake Jennings is a hidden gem located only 20 minutes from downtown.

Between the views, clear water, trails, fishing and wildlife,visitors can always find beautiful places and things to photograph.”

Helix had to postpone the 2020 contest due to closures related to county health orders. This year, the larger, recreational side of the reservoir remains open for visitors and photographers. Current health orders limit access to the lake’s campground to only registered campers. Check the Lake Jennings website for up-to-date information and safety guidelines at lakejennings.org .

Helix Water District provides water treatment and distribution to 277,000 people in the cities of El Cajon, La Mesa and Lemon Grove, the community of Spring Valley and areas of Lakeside -- east of downtown San Diego. Helix also provides treated water to neighboring Padre Dam, Otay and Lakeside water districts. Lake Jennings is one of two reservoirs that Helix Water District owns. It is located in Lakeside and has a storage capacity of 8,195 acre-feet. Recreation activities at Lake Jennings include camping, hiking, fishing and boating.