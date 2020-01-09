HELP NEEDED FOR 6-YEAR-OLD JAMUL BOY IN COMA AFTER CAR WRECK

By Miriam Raftery

January 9, 2020 (Jamul)—A 6-year-old Jamul boy is in a medically-induced coma due to serious injuries suffered in a car accident on December 27th with his father and two cousins. His aunt, Britney Judd, has organized a GoFundMe page to help raise money to pay for Eli’s expensive medical care. The family hopes to locate and thank bystanders who saved Eli from a burning vehicle.

According to the GoFundMe page, Eli suffered fractures to his clavicle, sternum, and six ribs. He also has damage to his lungs and brain. “Right now the goal is to get him off of ventilation and to get his breathing on his own,” the GoFundMe page states.

Judd describes Eli as a “kind, loving boy” who started kindergarten this year and looked forward to starting T-ball in February. “He loves being a big brother—always protecting and teaching his little sister,” she says, adding that Eli hopes to grow up to be a firefighter or police officer.

“My sister is a single mom so every dollar will help,” says Judd, who also welcomes prayers. The GoFundMe site seeks to raise $30,000; to date around $12,000 has been donated.

In addition, she says the family hopes to locate “true heroes” who saved Eli’s life after the horrific crash.

“We are looking for the bystanders of the accident,” she says. “We would love to personally thank the ones that broke the window open to get Eli out of the burning car, especially the woman that got Eli out and wrapped his neck for security. All we know is that it was a lady and she is a nurse.”

You can help by donating here: GoFundMe