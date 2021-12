By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

December 15, 2021 (San Diego) – The San Diego County Department of Animal Services needs help sending pets “Home for the Holidays.” So they are holding events at both the Bonita shelter Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at the Carlsbad shelter Sunday from Noon to 3 p.m. to adopt out animals before Christmas.